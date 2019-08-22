Bumper left lying on sidewalk after hit-and-run collision

By WECT Staff | August 22, 2019 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated August 22 at 12:12 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a driver involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month at Seventh and Wooster streets.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the victim was driving west on Wooster Street around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 when the suspect vehicle ran through the intersection, crashing into the passenger side of the victim’s car.

Parts of the suspect’s vehicle, a 2001-2002 silver Honda Accord, were left at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD through Text-a-Tip or 910-343-3609.

