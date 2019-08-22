Brunswick Co. deputies respond to report of shots fired in grocery story parking lot

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in a grocery story parking lot Wednesday night in the Carolina Shores area.
According to officials with sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Food Lion located at 9869 Ocean Hwy. West at approximately 8:30 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies located a gun in the area.
No injuries were reported and there was no property damage.
No arrests have been made.
The incident still is under investigation.
