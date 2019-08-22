Bladen County officers kick off start of the school year with Signal 92 program

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies will begin daily safety checks at all schools in the county as children return to school Monday.
Sheriff James McVicker says the Signal 92 program began in 2015 as an added safety measure.
“I want there to be more visibility of this office at our schools,” Sheriff McVicker said in a press release. “In this day and time of uncertainty, I felt it was necessary to place more emphasis on school safety and I knew of no better way than to have all my officers, including my supervisors and myself, to make every effort to stop at a school every day when they are on duty.”
The visits are random and spontaneous. Often times they’re completed in just a few moments.
“If an officer is riding by a school he can just swing in and say hello. I have told my officers I wanted them to make contact with school personnel and to do 'a walk through’ of the schools when time and their duties permit. I have further encouraged them to eat lunch at the schools when they have the opportunity and to even park at or near the schools when filling out reports or using their mobile data terminals,” the sheriff said.
The visits not only make students feel safe and deter violence, but also allow deputies to know the layout and staff of the area’s schools in case of emergency.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladenboro Police Department, White Lake Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol participate in the program.
