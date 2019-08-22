Back to school: Be sure to add an eye check up to your checklist

View this post on Instagram

It's #contactlensawarenessweek! Here I will share some general DOs and DON'Ts for your contact lenses . ✔️DO: Wear your contact lenses during the day for 10-14 hours . ✔️DO: Take them out nightly before sleeping . ✔️DO: throw them away per your type of contact lens prescription (dailies, 2 week replacement or monthly) . ✔️DO: visit your eye doctor yearly for a contact lens exam, the prescription for your contacts expire after one year. It's very important to come back yearly for your exams to ensure your cornea (what your contact rests on) is getting enough oxygen and your rx is still accurate . ❌DO NOT: Sleep in your contact lenses . ❌DO NOT:Shower or go in water in your contact lenses; this is a common question in clinic. Water 💦 has microbes that can get absorbed in your contacts so it is putting your eye at a higher risk for infections . ❌DO NOT: Order contacts online without a valid eye doctors prescription- it is very important that the eye doctor makes sure that contact fits to your exact eye shape and makes sure it's not too tight for proper oxygen flow . ❌DO NOT: Top off your contact lens solution at night. When storing the contacts every night make sure it is in a clean case with fresh solution every night; cases should be replaced every 3 months or so . 👩🏽‍⚕️also see my posts about➡️ 'kids wearing contacts' and about 'colored contacts ' .