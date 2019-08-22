Back to school: Be sure to add an eye check up to your checklist

Back to school: Be sure to add an eye check up to your checklist
Dr. Rasika Whitesell shares tips for back-to-school eye health. (Source: WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | August 22, 2019 at 3:44 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 3:44 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Experts say parents should add eye exams to their back-to-school checklist because one of the most prevalent vision impairments in children is myopia, a condition that causes blurry vision at a distance and can increase difficulty focusing.

Good vision is key for academic success and untreated eye conditions can impact a child’s performance in school.

A study from the USC Eye Institute suggests screen time largely contributes to the development of myopia.

Dr. Rasika Whitesell from MyEyeDoc in Wilmington shared tips for students as they return to school to make sure they maintain proper eye health, including:

  • Arrange an eye-friendly workspace. Organize a space in your home that optimizes workflow without straining your student’s eyes. Position the desk so that digital devices are sitting at least 20 inches away from their face to decrease eye strain. Ensure the workspace allows for proper posture with a chair at a height that allows feet to be flat on the floor.
  • Schedule breaks. Encourage children to give their eyes a break. Whether this is short and simple, incorporating the 20-20-20 rule by looking away from digital devices at an object on the wall, at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes; or breaking up the day with some time outside, limiting digital device usage can reduce the harmful effects increased exposure can have on the eyes. According to The Vision Council, children who play outside regularly are 23 percent less likely to develop myopia, or nearsightedness. Parents can even consider this a reward for children who have learned how best to manage their digital device usage.
  • Get the right tools for the job. Prepping your child for a healthy and successful academic year goes beyond preventative measures. Invest in the right lenses to correct vision and ensure academic performance. Consider a stylish pair of Converse, Nike or Zoobug frames, a London-based eyewear brand made just for kids, with special lenses to reduce digital eye strain and complement your child’s personal style while protecting their eyes.
  • Schedule an annual eye exam. Headaches, clumsiness, decreased attention span and poor academic performance can all be related to vision impairment or not wearing the right prescription. Parents must adhere to an ‘every kid, every year’ mantra for back to school eye exams. Healthy vision is essential to a child’s ability to learn and achieve their academic potential, as well as playing sports and other activities.
  • Lead by example. Set the example for your child by placing priority on your eye health and following these tips. Your child will be much more invested in their own eye health when they see you taking necessary preventative measures.
View this post on Instagram

It’s #contactlensawarenessweek! Here I will share some general DOs and DON’Ts for your contact lenses . ✔️DO: Wear your contact lenses during the day for 10-14 hours . ✔️DO: Take them out nightly before sleeping . ✔️DO: throw them away per your type of contact lens prescription (dailies, 2 week replacement or monthly) . ✔️DO: visit your eye doctor yearly for a contact lens exam, the prescription for your contacts expire after one year. It’s very important to come back yearly for your exams to ensure your cornea (what your contact rests on) is getting enough oxygen and your rx is still accurate . ❌DO NOT: Sleep in your contact lenses . ❌DO NOT:Shower or go in water in your contact lenses; this is a common question in clinic. Water 💦 has microbes that can get absorbed in your contacts so it is putting your eye at a higher risk for infections . ❌DO NOT: Order contacts online without a valid eye doctors prescription- it is very important that the eye doctor makes sure that contact fits to your exact eye shape and makes sure it’s not too tight for proper oxygen flow . ❌DO NOT: Top off your contact lens solution at night. When storing the contacts every night make sure it is in a clean case with fresh solution every night; cases should be replaced every 3 months or so . 👩🏽‍⚕️also see my posts about➡️ ‘kids wearing contacts’ and about ‘colored contacts ‘ . #coloredcontactlens #dailycontacts #alcon #contactlens #eyedoctor #optometry #womeninoptometry #womeninophthalmology #eyehealth #thinkaboutyoureyes #nceyes #backtoschool #eyeexams #workingmoms #doctormom #worklifebalance #eyewear #myeyedr #eyewearinfluencer #docsofinsta #indiandoctor #indianwomen #womeninmedicine #contactlens #1800contacts #optometrystudent #momwithtoddlers

A post shared by Dr. Rasika Whitesell (@mrsindianeyedoc) on

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.