Access to OD reversal drug varies based on where you live, CDC report says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Naloxone dispensing from pharmacies is on the rise, but experts say there’s still work to be done to increase access to the lifesaving drug.
According to a recent report from the CDC, prescriptions for the overdose reversal drug doubled last year and the boom is fueling a downturn in opioid deaths.
First responders have been administering Naloxone in cases of suspected overdose for decades, but recent efforts have shifted to expand access to the drug through medical workers and pharmacies. In fact, several states have recently mandated doctors co-prescribe Naloxone with high opioid doses.
Naloxone dispensing from retail pharmacies substantially increased from 2012 to 2018, according to the CDC study. In 2012, there were as few as 1,282 prescriptions for Naloxone and 556,847 in 2018. The analysis also showed a 106 percent increase in prescriptions of Naloxone in the last year alone.
In addition to more lifesaving drugs being put in the hands of patients, clinicians also wrote fewer high dose opioid prescriptions since 2012. In that same period, high dose opioid prescriptions decreased 20 percent from 48.6 million to 38.4 million.
Despite the positive momentum, last year, only one Naloxone prescription was dispensed for every 69 high dose opioid prescriptions.
The CDC alleges too little of the drug is being dispensed and access to Naloxone varies widely across the nation, depending on where you live.
The report calls upon local leaders to dispense more of the drug and improve access to the lifesaving prescriptions. The CDC outright says Naloxone distribution is a critical component of the public health response to the opioid epidemic.
The Cape Fear region has been hit hard by the prescription drug epidemic, but has better access to Naloxone than other parts of the country, according to the CDC maps.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center has won awards for their efforts to minimize the impact of the opioid crisis and garnered a Touchstone award specifically for their Naloxone program.
A 2016 study showed that Wilmington was the number one city in the US for opioid prescription abuse, alleging that 53.8 percent of the opioid prescriptions written in the region were being abused.
Shortly after the governor signed the Strengthen Opioid Misuse and Prevention Act, the hospital created its own task force and developed an internal prescribing guideline.
The guidelines pushed staff to avoid prescribing opioids in the first place and also limited quantities of opioids to three to five day supplies for acute pain and seven day supplies for post-op pain. It also suggested a five or seven day opioid taper and prescribing Naloxone for patients at risk of opioid overdose.
When the guidelines were enacted, there was an immediate decrease in overall pills prescribed and pills prescribed per patient, according to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Naloxone prescriptions increased 345 percent. Before, a mere 3.7 percent of patients were receiving adjuvant medications for pain. After the NHRMC guidelines were enacted, there was an eight-fold increase.
According to the hospital’s blog post, a Naloxone program was implemented in Coastal Family Medicine, too, that educated physicians on the importance of Naloxone and helped reduce the stigma associated with the drug for both patients and providers. During pain-focused clinic visits, providers would be electronically prompted to co-prescribe naloxone.
The hospital says the Naloxone program provided the drug to the most at-risk patients and improved access by avoiding additional co-pays for the drug.
Between the reduction in pills prescribed and the increase Naloxone prescriptions, the New Hanover County community has seen a difference. The hospital says there were 60 percent fewer opioid related emergency department visits in January to July 2018, compared to the year before.
