WANTED: Man wanted for strangulation and assault on a female

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County's Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of strangling a female.
Authorities say warrants charging Charles Glenn Thomas, Jr. with felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female have not yet been served.
Thomas was last seen in the Rocky Point area driving a white Pontiac with a black leather front cover over the grill and a dent on the back passenger side.
Officials believe a woman named Chy-na Patrick is with Thomas and they are concerned with her well-being as reports of her being physically abused have been disclosed by witnesses.
Patrick is not the victim of the outstanding assault charges.
Anyone with information of where Thomas or Patrick could be should call the sheriff’s office at (910) 259-1515.
