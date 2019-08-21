Two Columbus Co. men heading to prison on gun charges

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two Columbus County men are heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to firearm charges earlier this month.
On Aug. 8, Devonte Flowers pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen firearms and one count of aiding and abetting. He was sentenced to 62 months in prison and three years federal supervision after he is released.
On the same day, Terrance Flowers pleaded guilty to seven counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years federal supervision after he is released.
The two men were arrested in connection to the break-in at a home on Greenfield Lane while the homeowner was on vacation in July 2017. A family member discovered that the front door of the residence was open and that property had been taken from the house.
Officials say 40 firearms were among the stolen items.
A joint investigation determined that Devonte and Terrance Flowers were selling stolen firearms. Undercover operatives bought 16 stolen firearms from the men at a residence on Crabtree Lane in Hallsboro.
The ATF submitted the case to be transferred to the federal jurisdiction. After the case was accepted by the Office of the United States Attorneys, federal indictments were entered.
Terrance Flowers, who was arrested on May 8, 2018, on unrelated charges in Columbus County, was released to federal custody.
Devonte Flowers was in custody at the Tabor Correctional Institute and was released to federal custody on May 30, 2018.
