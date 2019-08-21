Trio arrested on cocaine trafficking charges, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people are accused of trafficking cocaine to the Port City from out of state, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, detectives with the sheriff’s office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit concluded a month-long investigation by stopping a rental car on Front Street in the downtown Wilmington area.
During a search of the vehicle, detectives found 270 grams of cocaine tucked away inside the car.
Marty Douglas Rogers, 34, of Wilmington, Ray Clarence Rogers, 39, of Chicago, and Februa Adella Bass, 39, of Wilmington, were taken into custody and charged with several offenses including:
- Trafficking cocaine (3 counts)
- Conspiracy to traffick cocaine (3 counts)
- Manufacture cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The three suspects were each given $1 million bonds.
