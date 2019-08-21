Topsail Pirates running back Noah Lavalle ready for senior season

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Finally, healthy Topsail High School running back Noah Lavalle is ready to run all over the competition.
“Noah is a great football player and a great athlete,” said Topsail coach Wayne Inman. “He’s worked hard in the offseason. You know last season he wasn’t healthy he was coming off a meniscus tear and they had to repair it. So, this is as healthy Noah’s been since he was a freshman.”
“It was difficult last season coming in with my torn meniscus,” added Lavalle. “But I pushed through it and still had over one thousand yards. So, I am ready for this season for sure.”
In three seasons he’s rushed for 4125 yards and 43 touchdowns. The senior knows he has the talent to do it again but can’t do it alone.
“I just have to follow my lineman and just hope they block for me,” said Lavalle. “I am sure everything will work out fine and we’ll have a great season.”
The Pirates coaching staff is hoping that opponents try to key in on Lavalle, opening things up for others to take advantage.
“What is great about that is that people do know about him,” said Inman. “You put the ball in his belly, and they are going to react to it. What we feel that is going to do is open the play-action game for us and our quick game.”
The Pirates who are coming off a 9-3 season play host to Trask on Friday at 7 p.m.
