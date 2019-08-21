Sentencing handed down for Bladenboro man who confronted detective with rifle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County man will spend seven years in prison for an incident where he pointed a gun at law enforcement.
Marcus Theodore Hill, 30, of Bladenboro pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon in March of 2019 for an incident that happened February 22, 2018.
Hill’s federal conviction follows multiple state felony drug convictions in Virginia and North Carolina.
Probation officers were searching Hill’s home with a detective from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. During the search, the detective went to get an item from his car outside when he heard someone yell and the detective saw a man’s silhouette under a street lamp and watched the man, later identified as Hill, pull an assault rifle-style firearm from behind his back.
The detective drew his gun, and Hill turned and ran. Officers pursued Hill and later found him crouching with the rifle at a nearby tree line.
According to the press release, officers seized a Norinco SKS 7.62mm semi-automatic rifle with an extended magazine.
