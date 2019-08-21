Pender County man fatally shot in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County man was shot and killed in Jacksonville Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Davis Street around 7:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Da’shaun J. Pearsall of Willard lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The investigation has progressed since this morning.” said Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver. “Detectives have conducted interviews throughout the day. A Search Warrant for a residence near the shooting scene was executed and a search conducted."
Police say they have identified a person of interest and continue to investigate leads in the shooting, which they consider an isolated incident.
“The victim and suspected shooter were known to each other” said Weaver. “We appreciate the assistance of the public and ask that anyone who may have been in the Davis Street area and may have seen something to give us or Crime Stoppers a call or text right away.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Sergeant Shawn Marcinowsky at 910-938-6412 or smarcinowsky@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637. Please refer to Case Number 19-07964 when calling or texting about this case.
