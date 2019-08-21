New Hanover County Schools Redistricting Committee looks at new proposals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Schools Redistricting Committee met Tuesday to go over new proposed elementary school redistricting plans from Cropper GIS Consulting, a firm hired by the school district to help with the process.
There were four options on the table.
However, the committee decided to move forward with a plan that focuses on moving lines around the county to consolidate schools and keep students closest to their homes.
The goal is to fill the new Porter’s Neck Elementary School and add students to Blair Elementary and College Park.
This plan came about after the committee and the consultant looked at other options.
“Options 1 and 2, I would call them, were concepts really in draft form," says Matthew Cropper, President, Cropper GIS Consulting. “We didn’t have any feedback at that time and no real insight from local perspective. Those maps have been reviewed by the public for the past month and a lot of input has been provided for those. We took what they were saying, and changed them to match our guiding principles and criteria but also the ideas from the public.”
Cropper GIS Consulting will return with new maps for the committee September 4.
“The committee determined it is the best direction for the county so they were looking at making modifications to that map and focusing on that map,” says Cropper. "I’m coming back next meeting with changes to the maps based on their input.”
The redistricting committee hopes to send a final plan to the Board of Education in December.
The changes would go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.
Find the redistricting study in this background report.
