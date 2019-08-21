Man pleads guilty in 2017 fatal shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to a fatal shooting in 2017.
Freddie William Fralin III pleaded guilty to second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Montez Greene.
He was sentenced to between 300 and 372 months in prison.
In July 2017, Greene was shot at the intersection of Sixth and Nixon streets and later died. Prosecutors said that Greene was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
Greene’s mother, Deborah Greene Miller, and uncle, Anthony Smith, both spoke in court Wednesday.
“My son can’t walk the streets anymore,” Miller said. “I don’t want the man who murdered him to walk the streets.”
“He did not deserve to die, shot like a dog on the street," said Smith. "His hands were empty.”
Fralin originally was charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the Department of Public Safety website, Fralin has prior drug-related convictions in New Hanover County from 2010, 2011, and 2016.
