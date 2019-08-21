“Hazardous" driving conditions prompt parking changes in Carolina Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach officials have made changes to parking regulations downtown to address what they call “unsafe driving conditions.”
The town will now begin enforcing parking rules in some areas that restrict vehicles from parking outside of defined spaces. According to the press release, signs have been posted and lines have been painted, marking parking spots with vehicle size restrictions.
Two hour metered spaces on Cape Fear Boulevard near the intersection of Lake Park Boulevard are now exclusively for compact cars. Parking spaces on Lake Park Boulevard between Harper Avenue and Cape Fear Blvd. now require vehicles to fit completely in the space.
Vehicles and their accessories cannot extend outside of the marked area. If any part of the vehicle sits outside the allotted space, the driver will be cited. Additionally, pulling up on to a sidewalk to fit the back end of a vehicle into a parking space is not allowed and is not legal.
Anyone with any questions about how to park in these areas is asked to please contact Town Hall at 910-458-2999.
