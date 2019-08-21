First Alert Forecast: tropical activity ramping up, still hot at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a front dropping into the Cape Fear Region - gradually, you know, August style - between now and the weekend. This process will help prop up shower and storm chances [30% Wednesday and Thursday, 40 to 50% Friday, Saturday, and Sunday] and mellow-out temperatures a bit [lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday, mainly 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday].
In a surprising Tuesday night development, the National Hurricane Center classified a cluster of tenacious Atlantic thunderstorms as Tropical Storm Chantal. Through Friday, Chantal is likely to scoot along the northern reaches of the Gulf Stream current - wringing every ounce of energy out of the marginally warm water it can as it goes. Chantal does not appear to be a long-term threat for North America, but we will watch it.
Closer to home: a cluster of Bahamian thunderstorms carry low to medium tropical storm development odds over the next five days, as the aforementioned front draws it northward over warm subtropical and Gulf Stream waters. Since this front will also affect our local weekend forecast - as outlined above - we will monitor any potential tropical interplay very closely. If such a storm forms, it would likely get the 2019 “D-name”, Dorian.
You can catch all temperature and rain chance specifics in a seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
