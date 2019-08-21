First Alert Forecast: T. S. Chantal forms surprisingly, 90s trending to 80s locally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a front dropping into the Cape Fear Region - gradually, you know, August style - between Wednesday and the weekend. This process will help prop up shower and storm chances [30% Wednesday and Thursday, 40 to 50% Friday, Saturday, and Sunday] and mellow-out temperatures a bit [lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday, mainly 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday].
In a surprising Tuesday night development, the National Hurricane Center classified a cluster of tenacious Atlantic thunderstorms as Tropical Storm Chantal. Through Friday, Chantal is likely to scoot along the northern reaches of the Gulf Stream current - wringing every ounce of energy out of the marginally warm water it can as it goes. Chantal does not appear to be a long-term threat for North America, but we will watch it.
