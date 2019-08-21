UPDATE: Deputies safely locate missing New Hanover County teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the search is over for a 16-year-old reported missing Wednesday.
A press release from the sheriff’s office says Alexey “Zech” North was last seen at 605 Glenarthur Drive. He was reported missing Wednesday.
North is described as being 5′8″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with green eyes, short brown hair and a thin build. The teen was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts with white paint on them.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
