Council grants developers more time for redevelopment of former WAVE facility; Changes to Wilmington noise ordinance approved

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It will be at least December before the fate of the former WAVE maintenance depot on Castle Street is finalized.
At their meeting Tuesday night, members of the Wilmington City Council voted to give Hipp Architecture & Development an additional 120 days to firm up their plans for the site.
Hipp Architecture Clark Hipp walked council members through his plan for the next 120 days, saying he hoped he could address some of those concerns.
First, he said he wanted to address the fairness concerns, and said that his proposal was simply answering the RFP the way any firm would have regarding the transfer of land — which given Habitat for Humanity is involved, would go through the nonprofit process — and given the concerns, he said the new proposal walks back the environmental request.
Hipp, as well as representatives from Habitat for Humanity and the Cape Fear Community Land Trust, presented an updated proposal as well as a timeline for some of the deliverables they intend to present over the coming four months.
Housing
Habitat director Steve Spain said the development provides a unique opportunity to bring affordable housing into the downtown area.
“This is the kind of project that everyone always talks about here in Wilmington,” he said, referencing the mixed-use design of the project, as well as the affordable housing element.
Spain said the project is ambitious, but doable.
All told, the proposal includes approximately 35 residential units. Some will be work-force housing done through Habitat, while others will be sold or rented at the market rate.
Additionally, Hipp explained, the site would also have live-work housing, where people could run a business out of a two-bedroom unit.
Those would be leased, because Hipp is now trying to take advantage of the federal Opportunity Zone program, and to do so he must hold on to at least a portion of the property for 10 years. The fund for the Opportunity Zone will hopefully be set up by mid October, Hipp said.
Environmental
Because the site is a former maintenance facility, there are significant environmental concerns.
Equipment and holding tanks that used to occupy the site left contaminants and other residue that will have to be mitigated before the site is usable.
Hipp explained they hope to have the results of a study into the exact nature of the issues by mid-October, and a plan in place to deal with them by the end of the 120 days in December.
Next Steps
Hipp said they plan to have a community meeting on the project by Oct. 17, and it will be similar to what developers are required to hold for a rezoning or special use permit.
In order to satisfy the requests of council, Hipp will need to provide letters from lenders who will be providing the capital for the project, a plan to mitigate the environmental issues, and a revised development plan by Dec. 16.
Council will then consider the revised plan at its meeting following that date — the date of which has not yet been determined.
City Council members went back and forth on a number of specifics, with Paul Lawler asking about the return on investment the city will be getting as far as affordable housing.
However, Council member Kevin O’Grady said that this is an opportunity to bring affordable housing to downtown that otherwise might not be possible, so he wants to give the project a chance.
“I think it’s got great potential," he said. "I think the jury is still out on whether it’s going to happen or not, but we’re giving them time to work it through and I think it’s worth it.”
Council members also voted unanimously to approve updates to the city’s noise ordinance.
After months of back and forth, the council heard one final presentation from Deputy City Attorney Meredith Everhart.
The three new decibel meters the city purchased have also arrived, Everhart said, and will be deployed around the city, but particularly near UNCW where there are clusters of complaints.
Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes thanked Everhart for her work on the issue, especially given the “mis-information” Haynes said she feels was intentionally put out into the community.
For the former, she said permits are only required for events where hosts anticipate exceeding the decibel limit, and businesses can get up to 30 permits at one time for planned events each year.
As far as citations, she said police have always had that ability, but now have standards they will be trained to follow.
O’Grady, who said he still feels the decibel levels are too lenient, said he is glad there are more provisions in place to actually enforce the ordinance.
“So now, we have a structure that we can see that it be enforced better," he said.
He added he thinks businesses will hopefully find a way to be “good neighbors” by trying to reduce noise near homes.
"I think it’s an opportunity for businesses that need to create noise for their business, for them to think about ways they can muffle it,” he said.
There was not a public hearing on the matter, and only a handful of people attending the meeting said they were there for the noise ordinance.
WECT reached out to Ray Baca, a downtown business owner who has spoken out against the changes in the past, and he said while he is disappointed, he and other business owners will work together to find the right balance and keep the peace.
The changes to the ordinance go into effect on Oct. 1.
