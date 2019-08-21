Closer to a deal? Agreement could end legal disagreements over assets of H2Go

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The H2GO Board of Commissioners authorized its attorney Tuesday night to finalize a proposed agreement that could end legal disagreements over assets of H2GO Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer.
In 2017, the outgoing H2GO Board of Commissioners voted to transfer $56 million of H2GO assets to Belville in a last ditch effort to save the controversial reverse-osmosis plant. Voters, some of whom thought the reverse-osmosis plant was unnecessary and expensive, had voted in a new board of commissioners opposed to the plant.
The vote to transfer assets for a mere $10 to Belville came before the new H2GO board had been sworn in.
Since that time, H2GO has been in a legal battle with Belville to regain control of the assets.
No word yet on when the finalized agreement will be presented to all parties.
