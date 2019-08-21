Back to school: New Columbus County Schools Superintendent calls on parents, community members to help students succeed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools Superintendent Deanne Meadows, Ed.D, is calling on parents and community members to help students succeed in the classroom.
“They can volunteer at schools in their community,” she said. “They can also attend music and arts events as well as be spectators at the athletic activities. We also like parent and community input, so if they have time to serve on advisory councils that is great.”
This is Dr. Meadows first year at the school district and it’s a time of transition for students as well.
Construction projects mean students from Cerro Gordo in grades 4 through 8 will be on the campus of West Columbus High School and students in grades 3 through 5 from Tabor City Elementary will be at Tabor City Middle School for the next few years.
“The staff at each of these schools have worked together to develop plans to create safe environments for all students and procedures to ease parents’ concerns about middle school and high school students on the same campus,” she said.
The district is in the process of removing some of the buildings on the Cerro Gordo and Tabor City campuses to construct new schools to accommodate grades Pre-K through 8.
Meadows also wants to make sure students know there is free breakfast and lunch for them this year.
“We want all students to participate because it is important to have good nutrition as we develop and exert brain energy in our classrooms,” she said.
She also shared a message for parents in helping their children do their best in the classroom.
“We hope parents can assist us by providing students a place and time at home to do homework, read and talk about their learning experiences from their day at school,” she said. “If students have a designated place to study this structure can help with their ability to focus. For elementary students, we want students to read or be read to at least 20 minutes each day. The development of strong readers is key to educational success throughout school. As students move into middle school and high school, the development of good study habits is important. It is also great for parents to talk to kids about their goals and aspirations. We want a focus on career and college readiness and parents can help by engaging students in conversations around those topics.”
Meadows will join WECT News First at Four on Wednesday to talk more about the new school year in Columbus County.
