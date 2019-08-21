Authorities raid illegal nightclub in Columbus County

DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - Several agencies worked together to raid the Triple K Ranch in Delco after an investigation of the location.
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office says the property is customarily rented out for large parties and has been the location of multiple shootings and illegal activity.
When the search warrant was executed, there were about 200 people at the illegal night club, including an armed security guard and several DJ's. Authorities seized drugs, multiple firearms and a large quantity of alcohol during the raid.
Lagarris Shyron McLeod was identified as the host of the party and the person who rented the venue for the event. He was arrested in connection to several drug and alcohol related charges.
Maliyah Dayanna Dale was also arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and delivering a schedule II controlled substance.
Additional charges and possible civil ramifications are anticipated.
