1 arrested, 1 sought in armed robbery of Columbus County mini-mart

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person and is seeking a second in connection with the armed robbery of a mini-mart last month.
On July 9, deputies responded to Donnie’s Mini Mart on Old Lake Road in Bolton around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed robbery.
The victim said two armed men entered the store and demanded money from the register. One of the suspects reportedly fired a gunshot into a wall after storming into the business.
The suspects made off with cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of crash.
Following an investigation, detectives determined Charles Elliott Brown, 26, and Parris Juan Demery conspired to rob the store.
Brown was arrested on Aug. 16 on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, and two counts of felony probation violation.
He was booked into the Columbus County jail under a $250,000 bond.
Authorities are requesting the public’s help to locate Demery.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-640-6627.
