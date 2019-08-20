New STEM school ready to open in Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new school year is almost here and a new school is ready to open its doors.
Tuesday, Brunswick County celebrated the ribbon cutting of The Center of Applied Sciences and Technology (COAST).
The school will have the most advanced, honors-level career and technical courses -- with a priority for real world experience.
“At this school we’re doing a lot of high tech a lot of hands on a lot of math a lot of science a lot of relevant projects that are meaningful to the kids and to transfer into a career hopefully right out of high school,” said Principal Randy Horne.
The school will have heavy focus on math, science and technology with classes ranging from cyber security to clean energy management.
“Our goal is to increase the amount of opportunities the kids have to get careers in the area of 21st century technology," Horne explained. “The type of skills we know we’re going to need to ha e a prosperous community in the future. The problem is that so many of those careers have not been invented yet.”
