NC House passes bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate with ICE, bill heads to Gov. Roy Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would require sheriffs to cooperate with detainers from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The bill is now headed to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk.
House Bill 370 states that sheriff’s departments across the state would be forced to work with immigration officers.
Several sheriffs have taken a stand against working with ICE, including Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.
The bill states that sheriffs who receive an ICE detainer request would be required to take the person before a “state judicial official.” That official would make the decision whether the inmate would continue to be detained.
H.B. 370 would also authorize the removal of a sheriff from office for failing to comply with ICE detainers.
Along with McFadden, some NC sheriffs have been ignoring these requests to detain people because they say detainers are not valid warrants so holding them for longer than they’re legally allowed could open up sheriff’s departments to legal actions.
Others believe when the sheriff’s office doesn’t hold people wanted by ICE, the department is allowing dangerous criminals to walk the streets freely.
The legislation would require sheriffs’ offices to track and report the number of queries they make to federal officials under its provisions.
On Friday, Aug. 16, Sheriff Garry L. McFadden and North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore responded to an ICE announcement regarding the arrest of an Honduran fugitive who they say was released by Mecklenburg County despite rape and child sex offense charges.
ICE officials, in a press release, said that they arrested 33-year-old Oscar Pacheco-Leonardo, a Honduran national, during a targeted enforcement operation in Mecklenburg County on August 9.
ICE officials say the arrest came nearly two months after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office refused to honor an ICE detainer, or even notify ICE of the release, and instead released Pacheco-Leonardo following his arrest on first-degree rape and indecent liberties with a minor charges.
Sheriff McFadden released a full statement in response to ICE’s announcement Friday afternoon.
In an interview with WBTV Friday afternoon, Speaker Moore spoke on House Bill 370 and the issue of sheriffs in the state not cooperating with ICE.
“We pass laws for the good of the state and to me, it seems common sense that a law enforcement officer who has take into custody a violent criminal who also happens to be in this country illegally, should turn that criminal over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials," Speaker Moore said. "We shouldn’t even be having to pass this law, but because we have some sheriffs that simply are doing this, we’re going do it because we’re going to make sure that North Carolinians are protected.”
During Tuesday’s House floor debate, several representatives discussed the bill.
“This bill does not target people who are in our country illegally and it does not force sheriffs to participate in 287g,” Rep. Carson Smith said. “It will help keep our families safe by keeping illegal alien criminals off our streets just like we keep legal citizen criminals off our streets.”
“Once you pay that bond, the sheriff doesn’t have any right to hold you in jail anymore. Once you hold someone like that, you may be violating their constitutional rights,” Rep. Kelly Alexander said.
“The citizens of this state deserve public safety. If the sheriffs won’t give it to them, we will through this bill,” Rep. Destin Hall.
“I’ve got three sheriffs with three different views but the one thing they have in common is they don’t like the removal provision,” retired chief district court judge Scott Brewer said. “It’s a terrible position to put the sheriffs in until its sorted out in the federal courts.”
