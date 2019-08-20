‘Mobocracy is not the preferred model of a civilized community’: Commissioner stands firm in exploring sale of NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A majority of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners still appear to be in favor of exploring the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, despite overwhelmingly negative feedback at two community forums.
The forums on Monday night and Tuesday morning were the first and only opportunities for members of the public to voice their opinion on the sale of the county-owned hospital, which employs more than 7,000 individuals, before commissioners consider a resolution during their Sept. 3 meeting that would support a non-binding “intent to sell.”
Asked his thoughts following the forums, Commissioner Woody White, who has said he is in favor of exploring the sale, said he had not been deterred from what he described as his “ethical, legal and moral duty” to consider all data before making a decision.
“Government in the form of mobocracy is not the preferred model of a civilized community,” White said.
White elaborated on his position in an email to former Kure Beach Mayor Mac Montgomery, who had reached out to commissioners and county administrators following Monday’s forum regarding claims the potential sale was being explored for “public or private gain.”
“Some early opponents of this inquiry are exploiting the fear and ignorance of vulnerable people in an effort to pursue their own political agenda and their re-election efforts,” White wrote in the email obtained by WECT. “Perhaps they are doing so because that seems to be the new political world order in which we live, where our ‘leaders’ dismiss the hard work of policy deliberations and keeping an open mind and instead, favor the rigid and emotional attachment to whatever side of an issue that causes more divisiveness with their opponents. Doing so reduces our deliberative democracy to nothing more than a scoreboard for the next election cycle. I fear that is what is occurring on the local level.”
Similarly, Commissioner Julia Olsen-Boseman, who like White has supported exploring the sale, said her opinion on moving forward with the Sept. 3 vote had not changed.
WECT also reached out to Commissioner Rob Zapple, who has been the only commissioner to publicly speak out against the sale. He felt the forums embodied the feeling of many county residents.
“There are a lot of New Hanover County citizens that want local control of their hospital,” Zapple said. “They do not want to sell NHRMC, and that they feel this process is being rushed.”
Zapple also sided with the NHRMC Medical Staff request that commissioners delay the Sept. 3 for 90 days.
Commissioners Jonathan Barfield and Patricia Kusek did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This story will be updated with their comments as soon as they are received.
Barfield previously said he was inclined to support the Medical Staff request, but was concerned about lengthening the “period of uncertainty” for hospital employees.
Kusek has previously indicated support for exploring the sale and moving forward with the Sept. 3 vote.
