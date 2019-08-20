‘Mobocracy is not the preferred model of a civilized community’: Commissioner stands firm in exploring sale of NHRMC

“Some early opponents of this inquiry are exploiting the fear and ignorance of vulnerable people in an effort to pursue their own political agenda and their re-election efforts,” White wrote in the email obtained by WECT. “Perhaps they are doing so because that seems to be the new political world order in which we live, where our ‘leaders’ dismiss the hard work of policy deliberations and keeping an open mind and instead, favor the rigid and emotional attachment to whatever side of an issue that causes more divisiveness with their opponents. Doing so reduces our deliberative democracy to nothing more than a scoreboard for the next election cycle. I fear that is what is occurring on the local level.”