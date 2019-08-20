Jackpot! Winning Cash 5 ticket sold in NC this weekend

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WECT) - Check your Cash 5 jackpot tickets! A winning ticket was sold at the Coastal Mart in Emerald Isle this weekend.
The ticket matched all five numbers to win the prize - beating the odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot of $1,112,709.
Winners have 180 days fromt he drawing to claim their prize.
Because the beach is such a popular vacation spot, the North Carolina Education Lottery is urging everyone across the state to check their tickets.
Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night.
