Jackpot! Winning Cash 5 ticket sold in NC this weekend

Jackpot! Winning Cash 5 ticket sold in NC this weekend
Check your Cash 5 jackpot tickets! A winning ticket was sold at the Coastal Mart in Emerald Isle this weekend.
August 20, 2019 at 8:38 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 8:38 AM

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WECT) - Check your Cash 5 jackpot tickets! A winning ticket was sold at the Coastal Mart in Emerald Isle this weekend.

The ticket matched all five numbers to win the prize - beating the odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot of $1,112,709.

Winners have 180 days fromt he drawing to claim their prize.

Because the beach is such a popular vacation spot, the North Carolina Education Lottery is urging everyone across the state to check their tickets.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.