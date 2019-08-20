1,800 gallons of untreated wastewater discharges in Brunswick County

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Several hundred gallons of untreated wastewater discharged at a pumping station last week, according to officials with Brunswick Regional Water & Sewer H2GO.
Officials say approximately 1,800 gallons discharged at H2GO’s pump station number 12, located on Lanvale Road in Leland.
The wastewater flowed into an unnamed tributary branch that feeds Sturgeon Creek, according to officials.
The North Carolina Division of Water Quality was alerted about the overflow on Aug. 16.
