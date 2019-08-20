First Alert Forecast: late summer heat, storm chances regrowing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this Tuesday! You'll want to keep the a/c cranking for hot high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and steamy heat index values around 100. Odds for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm will grow to a decent 30 to 40% for the afternoon but, later this week, they'll likely trend a bit higher with the approach of a front.
You can catch all temperature and rain chance specifics in a seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: anytime you want, you can grab a ten-day location-specific forecast on free your WECT Weather App! And last but certainly not least: there are no concerns in the tropics through at least midweek as the atmosphere remains too stable for organized storms.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.