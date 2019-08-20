East Bladen football looking to continue winning tradition

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The East Bladen High School football team is the model of consistency.
Dating back to the year 2000, the Eagles haven't had a losing season they haven't won fewer than seven games and have won double-digit games ten times over the past 19 years.
They have been able to keep that winning tradition all the while playing perennial powers Wallace-Rose Hill and Clinton in the nonconference.
“The competition you play you are always going to reap the benefits,” said head coach Robby Priest. “If it’s tough loss or a big win. Either way, you are going to learn something from it so that’s what it’s all about.”
Priest believes the biggest improvement on his team this season is the play of the Eagles offensive line.
“Last year they were young and weak,” said Priest. “They got into the weight room and they are not giants by any means but they are stronger.”
“We put in as much as we can do,” added senior Jordan Stanley. “Every free minute we were in the weight room or out here working doing anything to get better.”
To go along with talent, the difference between winning and losing for the players is a mindset.
“We never quit,” said senior Tayshaun Berkeley. “Whatever we do you can’t quit. No matter how much you think or how much someone else thinks you are going to lose you have to prove them wrong.”
It also doesn’t matter where you are on the depth chart, the Eagles believe in each and every player that straps on the helmet and pads.
“Everyone out here knows their place and what they have to do,” said Berkeley. “It’s not just the seniors, everyone has to.”
Friday East Bladen opens the regular season at home against Wallace-Rose Hill.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.