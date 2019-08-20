Developer meets with community to discuss Market St proposal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Concerned residents met with Tribute Companies tonight to voice their concerns about a proposed apartment complex.
Tribute Companies wants to build a 14-building complex off Market Street, about a mile north of the intersection with Military Cutoff.
The developer, which already owns about a dozen high-end apartment complexes, has submitted a special-use permit to allow residential uses within a commercial district. The mixed-use project would include 288 apartment units and more than 7,000 square feet of commercial space.
Many residents are not happy with the effects of growing development, such as nearby resident Cynthia Boulay. “I moved to Wilmington because it’s such a great place to live. It’s irresponsible, there’s too many negative impacts on the community in which I live that would cause problems. Just everyday-to-day problems” Boulay said.
One of the problems that residents fear is the possibility that the development could redirect storm water towards neighborhoods, leading to severe flooding. Approaching a year from Hurricane Florence, this is a point of concern that is more relevant than ever.
Another point made is that of heavy traffic congestion, an issue that is already associated with the area. Boulay explains, "I get that you want to build. I get you want to make money. We all want to make money. I don’t want to have to worry that my kids can’t go walk across the street like they have for 12 years because there’s too much traffic.
Cynthia Boulay believes that the volume of residents would lead to an overcrowding of schools, a problem that many already experience in New Hanover County.
“Schools in New Hanover county are already overcrowded, where are these kids going to go to school? At an elementary, middle, and high school level. Is there enough resources to provide for them a quality education?”
There were several representatives from Tribute Companies at the meeting. But they did not comment on the proposed development.
