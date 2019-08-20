Deputies: Man walked into sheriff’s office to say he killed his 15-year-old daughter

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he walked into the Union County Sheriff’s Office and admitted to killing his daughter at his home.
Officials say 32-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess is now charged with murder in the death of his 15-year-old daughter, Zaria Joshalyn Burgess, of Monroe.
Investigators say after turning himself in, Joshua Burgess “provided detailed information concerning his daughter’s death and where her body was located.”
Deputies then went to Joshua Burgess’ home, on Hampton Meadows Road near Wesley Chapel, and found his daughter’s body.
“Deputies responded to the residence out there on Hampton Meadows, and made the shocking discovery inside the home,” Tony Underwood, from Union County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Officials say she normally stays with her biological mother, but was spending the weekend visiting her father.
“It’s a mystery as to why this happened, and the shocking nature of it being his own biological daughter,” Underwood said.
There is no word on how the teenager was killed.
Several neighbors said they didn’t even realize anybody lived in the house, and they believed that property was abandoned.
When it comes to the nature of the crime Burgess allegedly committed, the sheriff’s office says evil is the best way to describe it.
“It’s just evil. I mean murder is murder, but to kill your own flesh and blood like this there’s just no way to explain it other than it’s just an evil crime,” Underwood said.
No further details have been released and this remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information about the case should immediately call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.