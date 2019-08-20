Council gets update on River Place; Noise ordinance, WAVE Castle Street facility on Tuesday’s agenda

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the beginning of the end for River Place — the end of construction, that is.
This time last year, crews were just starting to erect a tower crane on Water Street to facilitate vertical construction. Now, developers are zeroing in on the final details of the massive project, with an completion date of May 2020 as their goal.
Wilmington City Council got an update on the project Monday morning from Deputy City Manager Thom Moton.
Moton said the transformation of the River Place site has been immense — demonstrated by a photo of the area taken after Hurricane Florence where the excavation resembled “Wilmington’s largest swimming pool” rather than a multi-use development.
The project, which will cost roughly $20 million once it’s complete, is on track to finish on-budget, Moton said, but not under.
However, he said some savings found during the engineering phase have allowed for some re-tooling of some of the aesthetic components to provide everything the council and public asked for while staying within the project’s scope.
Moton also gave an update on the more public aspects of the project, including the renovations to Bijou Park, an elevated walkway to connect to the parking decks, and the “Grand Staircase” which will connect to Water Street.
Those aspects will cost roughly $1.425 million, and the city will reimburse the developer for that amount.
Council will vote on the agreement for those improvements, as well as moving funds back into that fund at its meeting Tuesday.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council members will consider updates to the city’s noise ordinance.
Over the last few months, the city has gone back and forth with business owners — particularly those downtown — as well as residents to update the city’s existing noise ordinance.
Council members will also consider a submission to their request for proposals for the revitalization of the former WAVE facility on Castle Street.
The body continued that item, because they wanted to give developers more time to refine their proposal after city staff suggested rejecting it and re-opening the RFP process.
