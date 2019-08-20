COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help buying books for classroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Adrian Tharpe believes 4th grade is a great time to get students interested in books. The teacher at Hallsboro-Artesia Elementary School, though, wants to expand her students reading experience beyond the traditional textbooks.
“In 4th grade, students become very interested in current events and what is happening around the world,” Tharpe says. “We have done some current events and short stories in the classroom. The students are beginning to get very eager! However, we need more resources for this.”
Tharpe is asking for donations on the Donors Choose website to purchase diverse books for her classroom library so her students will be able to take accelerated reading tests.
“This is a reading program that we use to promote reading within our school,” Tharpe says on the Donors Choose website. “I am also requesting Scholastic Storyworks as Scholastic ties in a lot of its curriculum with North Carolinas Standards/Common Core. These resources are limited, and this will give us a variety of resources to use. These assessments will promote higher-level thinking, and any and all resources are helpful for our students!”
If you would like to donate to Mrs. Tharpe’s Donors Choose project, click here.
