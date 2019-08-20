Children with autism enjoy fun-filled day at Surfers Healing Camp

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of children with autism hit the surf Monday at the Surfers Healing Camp in Wrightsville Beach.
Surfers Healing brings pro surfers from across the world to teach children how to surf. Along with the fun activity, the children get a therapeutic outlet in the water.
Autism therapy can be pricey and the founders of Surfers Healing wanted this to be a free experience for the families.
“It’s something my wife and I started ans wanted to make free for the parents because at the time , the rate for being born with autism was 1 in 10,000,″ said Izzy Paskowitz, Co-Founder of Surfers Healing and Former Pro Surfer. “We were doing alternatives that were super pricey. I was able to connect with some of the guys in the past, and now I’m on a second generation of surfers who are a part of this and they love it just as much as I do.”
Paskowitz started up the non-profit after his son was diagnosed with autism. He took his son surfing one day and noticed a major difference in his sons behavior.
"That day he was happy. Less likely to punch himself, less likely to strike us and more focused. A lot more in the moment,” said Paskowitz.
Paskowitz took his sons class with 30 kids surfing to start Surfers Healing. Now, the organization teaches surfing to nearly 6,500 children a year, worldwide.
“Surfers healing in North Carolina started about 15 years ago," said Surfers Healing Director John Pike. “My son Gianni was the inspiration. He was diagnosed at 2 years old, and I wanted to do something to help him, other people and myself deal with it.”
Gianni, who is also a surf instructor for Surfers Healing says this comes fill circle for him.
“When I was little I was taken out surfing and now I’m taking out people surfing so it reminds me how far I have come and how far these people are going to come because of it,” said Gianni Pike. "Surfing is like a therapy to me. I just go out there and clear my mind and some kids out here I see screaming when they first come in and when they come out I see a smile on their face so it always just warms my heart cause it’s working.”
Double Good, a gourmet popcorn company that also does unique fundraiser technology, has partnered with Surfers Healing for the past two years. They brought their popcorn products to the event, but also brought surfboards for the kids that they made, so that more kids have the opportunity to get in the water.
“It’s so impactful to see them enjoy this and get this sense of peace and calm that surfing can bring to them," said Mark Biondi with Double Good. "What’s equally as beautiful, when I look at the shoreline and I see the parents have formed this community and have this opportunity to be truly proud of their kids. There’s just nothing like it it’s really truly beautiful.”
It was the first time that many of the kids had ever surfed. Some we’re hesitant, but once the surf at Wrightsville Beach offered up the “perfect wave,” they could not stop smiling from ear to ear.
To find out more about the organization, you can visit Surfers Healing’s website.
