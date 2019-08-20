Brunswick County ambulance involved in crash with several cars

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An ambulance from Brunswick County was involved in a multi-car crash Monday at the intersection of Highway 211 and Highway 17 in Supply.
Scott Garner, Deputy Director of Emergency Services in Brunswick County says the accident happened just after 5 p.m. Three people were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center—two of them paramedics from the ambulance. No patient was on board.
Garner did not have the names of any of the three people hurt in the crash and he did not know their conditions.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. No word yet on who was at fault or exactly how many cars were involved.
This is still a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.