Brunswick County ambulance involved in crash with several cars

Brunswick County ambulance involved in crash with several cars
A Brunswick County EMS ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday. (Source: Viewer submitted photograph)
By Frances Weller | August 19, 2019 at 10:37 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 10:39 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An ambulance from Brunswick County was involved in a multi-car crash Monday at the intersection of Highway 211 and Highway 17 in Supply.

A Brunswick County EMS ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday. (Source: viewer submitted)
A Brunswick County EMS ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday. (Source: viewer submitted) (Source: Viewer submitted photograph)

Scott Garner, Deputy Director of Emergency Services in Brunswick County says the accident happened just after 5 p.m. Three people were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center—two of them paramedics from the ambulance. No patient was on board.

Garner did not have the names of any of the three people hurt in the crash and he did not know their conditions.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. No word yet on who was at fault or exactly how many cars were involved.

Several cars were involved but an exact number was not available (Source: viewer submitted)
Several cars were involved but an exact number was not available (Source: viewer submitted) (Source: Viewer submitted photograph)

This is still a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.