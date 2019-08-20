Back to School: Is your child’s backpack to heavy?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Make sure your child doesn’t carry the weight of the world on his or her shoulders.
Dr. Eric McGraw of Active Care Chiropractic in Wilmington advises parents to make sure their children’s backpack is no more than 10 percent of their body weight.
He said that can cause back problems, with your child bending forward in an attempt to support the weight on his or her back rather than on the shoulders by the straps of the book bag.
He also said parents should urge children to wear both shoulder straps. Using just one strap can cause the disproportionate shift of weight to one side, leading to neck and muscle spasms, as well as low-back pain.
The shoulder straps should be adjustable and padded so the backpack can be fitted to your child’s body.
The backpack should never hang more than four inches below the waistline. It will cause your child to lean forward and lead to back problems.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.