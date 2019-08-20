Attorney General reaches settlement in price gouging case after Hurricane Michael

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General John Stein reached a settlement Monday with a Florida-based company involved in price gouging in North Carolina.
"We've shut this company down," Stein said. "They can no longer do business in North Carolina and had to pay a fine as well."
Stein sued National Emergency Restoration Services after the company tried to charge someone $37,000 for tree removal after Hurricane Michael. Another company quoted the same work to cost $800.
"After hurricanes Florence and Michael, there were these people who came through and really compounded peoples sense of tragedy — people lost their homes, had trees on the roofs — and exploited that desperation by charging outrageous sums to take trees away from the property. That's a violation of North Carolina law, we have an anti-price gouging law here in the state that's strong and I will aggressively enforce it," Stein said.
Stein has brought seven price gouging lawsuits against 22 defendants in the aftermath of Hurricanes Florence and Michael.
"We want to make sure that every company that has any inclination of taking advantage of people, will know that we will aggressively come after them. Because the best thing we can do is to deter them from doing it in the first place," Stein explained.
Stein said his office has been more aggressive enforcing the price gouging law in North Carolina.
“The amount of money that we’ve returned, and gotten waivers from, in excess of $500,000 for the people of Southeastern North Carolina, exceeds any amount that has ever happened before in the state’s history,” Stein said.
