Act of kindness helps Raleigh boy ace America’s Got Talent audition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - In June, a generous gift helped Tyler Butler-Figueroa, a young violinist, ace his America’s Got Talent audition. On Tuesday night, Tyler will return to the stage, more confident than ever.
WRAL Debra Morgan first met 11-year-old Tyler in June after his 80-second performance earned a standing ovation from all four AGT judges: Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel.
After Tyler's June 11 performance, Cowell pressed the golden buzzer, which automatically sends contestants to the live shows in Hollywood.
On Tuesday at 8 p.m. on WECT, Tyler, who only months ago was performing on the streets of downtown Raleigh to make money to get to his audition, will be on television again, inspiring audiences across the country with his music.
