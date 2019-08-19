Still no law requiring fingerprint backgroud checks for teachers in N.C. public schools

Currently, it is left to the local boards of education to decide whether they will fingerprint teaching candidates as part of the application process. In southeastern North Carolina, Bladen County Schools is the only district to require fingerprinting for all prospective teachers. Pender County Schools does not, but is researching the cost feasibility to fingerprint all new hires. Pender and other local districts currently do less robust background checks. Even then, they don’t always act on troubling information they uncover about a candidate’s criminal history as evidenced by the case of Nicholas Oates.