Property tax bills on the way for New Hanover Co.

NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County property owners should receive their real estate and personal property tax bills by the end of August, county officials announced Monday.
The county tax rate remains at 55.5 cents per $100. The fire services tax rate for residents in the unincorporated county remains at 7.75 cents per $100.
The tax bills also will include municipality taxes for residents in the City of Wilmington, as well as the towns of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach.
Property taxes are due on Sept. 1, 2019, but can be paid without interest until Jan. 6, 2020.
Officials say that the bills will include four payment coupons so property owners can make four equal monthly payments.
“We are always willing to help taxpayers meet their tax obligations, and that is why we offer numerous payment options with a lot of flexibility,” said New Hanover County Tax Administrator Allison Snell. “We just ask that residents reach out to us before taxes become delinquent and interest begins to accrue on January 6, 2020, so that we can set up alternate payment arrangements for you.”
Officials say that property owners who escrow taxes “will receive a courtesy notice of their tax bill, and are encouraged to verify that their taxes are paid with their mortgage company.”
Tax bills can be paid online, by mail, or in the tax office.
For more information, contact the tax department at 910-798-7300 or or visit Tax.NHCgov.com.
