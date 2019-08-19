New children’s soccer program hopes to capitalize on sport’s growing popularity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Soccer is the world’s most popular sport with 40% of people saying they are a fan, according to Nielsen’s World Soccer Report.
A new children’s soccer program recently launched in Wilmington that hopes to capitalize on the excitement of Team USA’s win in the Women’s World Cup this summer.
Scott Saxton (former WECT News Director) recently opened his Soccer Shots business in Wilmington in part because of the rising soccer culture.
Soccer Shots Cape Fear already operates in several childcare centers, providing soccer lessons to kids ages 2 to 8.
Soccer Shots will offer public programs in Wilmington starting this September on Monday evenings at Kings Grant Park and Tuesday evenings at Arrowhead Park.
The business hosts Free Fun Days on Sept. 9 at Kings Grant and Sept. 10 at Arrowhead, with the first 30 children to get registered for the free day winning a prize.
