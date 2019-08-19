NC teen only one of 50 people in world to live with condition

“We get treatments in Charlotte and heard about #MollysKids while at Levine Children's Hospital,” Patricia said. “So few people are diagnosed with what my son is handling, I just wondered if you could write about him? Maybe there’s someone else out there in our area who knows a little more? Or has a battle with the same thing? Eldon is about to take part in a German study that aims to learn more about this syndrome. We also hope that will give us answers.”