Man pleads guilty to murdering father’s fiancé

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro man will spent up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his father’s girlfriend.
Marquail Allen Burney told investigators he was unhappy with Crystal Dionne Cruz and shot her several times while she sat on the couch on Oct. 13, 2015.
Her body was found in a vehicle in the back yard of the home a short time later. Cruz lived with her fiancé, David Burney and his son, Marquail Burney.
Deputies learned Marquail Burney had stolen a vehicle from a near by business shortly after walking away from home. Authorities found him at a retail store parking lot the next morning.
Marquail Burney was initially declared incapable of standing trial due to lack of mental capacity, but after extended in-patient treatment his capacity was restored and the criminal case against him was allowed to proceed.
