Man considered habitual felon after pleading guilty to 2018 shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man in Bladen County is now considered a habitual felon after pleading guilty to charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to a shooting that happened in East Arcadia in 2018.
Deputies were called to respond to a clubhouse in the East Arcadia community shortly after midnight on Nov. 22, 2018 in reference to a shots fired call.
After speaking to witnesses at the clubhouse, detectives learned that Trevor Demon Hall got into a fight that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Hall, of Reigelwood, was sentenced to up to 11 years in prison.
His prior felony convictions include robbery, breaking and entering, and larceny.
