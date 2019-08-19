KNOW HIM? WPD seeks ID of suspect in indecent exposure incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected in an indecent exposure incident.
The police department posted a surveillance image of the suspect on Facebook Monday morning.
No other details have been released, including when or where the alleged incident happened.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
