Get ready for a ‘Roaring’ good time at the Wilmington Fur Ball

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s your chance for a fun night out while helping local animals at the same time.
The 14th annual Wilmington Fur Ball will be held Saturday, Aug. 24.
“All profits raised are granted to animal rescue operations in New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick counties to help homeless, abandoned, and surrendered pets find suitable, loving homes,” organizers say.
Over the last 13 years, more than $246,000 has been raised for no-kill animal shelters and animal groups.
The event, which is themed “The Roaring Twenties Speakeasy,” will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Terraces on Sir Tyler (1826 Sir Tyler Drive).
Tickets are $100 each.
The Nigel Experience Band will perform at the event, which is catered by A Thyme Savor Catering & Market.
To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.