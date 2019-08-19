Former death row inmate found dead at Bertie Correctional Institution

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of death row apparently killed himself at an Eastern Carolina prison.
The Department of Public Safety says Kyle Berry was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday afternoon at the Bertie Correctional Institution.
Despite life-saving procedures, the inmate was pronounced dead about ten minutes later.
The 40-year-old was originally put on death row for the 1998 murder of 16-year-old Theresa Fetter in New Hanover County. Berry stabbed Fetter eight times and left her to die in a wooded area east of South College Road and South 17th Street.
He was taken off death row in 2010 after a court appeal.
DPS says authorities in Bertie County are investigating the inmate’s death.
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.