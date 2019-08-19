Following Florence, Wilmington Police Department acquires two military-grade vehicles for high-water rescues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Through a Department of Defense loan program, the Wilmington Police Department is now equipped with two high-powered vehicles it can use during severe weather.
“Hurricane Florence dumped a lot of water into our City, stalling critical rescue efforts,” Police Chief Ralph Evangelous said. “These units will help us to reach our citizens in a timely manner and save thousands of dollars in damages to our fleet.”
The two vehicles are valued at a combined $1.3 million. The only cost to the city was transporting the vehicles from New Boston, Texas to Wilmington, which totaled $7,000.
During Hurricane Florence seven patrol cars received heavy water related storm damage, according to the police department.
“These M-ATV’s will be used primarily for weather storm response and high-water rescue,” a spokesperson for the department said in a release. “Due to the amount of water these vehicles can forge, the hardened armored protection, and run flat tires these vehicles will be ideal for response during active hurricane conditions.”
The new units will be painted black and white to match the standard police fleet with high visibility chevrons installed on the front. The City’s Fleet Management Division will maintain the vehicles. The units are expected to be road ready by October.
