First Alert Forecast: showers take sledgehammer to drought, seasonable week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Monday to you! Ours was a beautifully stormy weekend; altogether, Wilmington officially netted seven inches of needed rain in the past five days. The annual deficit in the Port City remains near eleven inches but, still, a great get!
For much of this week, the Cape Fear Region will lie between the recent storm boundary and a new one that will drop in by next weekend. So, you may expect rain chances near a modest 30% baseline for most days. By the weekend: higher odds return.
Lastly: signals for both extreme heat at home and tropical storm formation across the Atlantic Basin remain weak for the upcoming week. Good news, friends!
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: anytime you want, you can get a ten-day location-specific forecast on free your WECT Weather App!
