Emergency crews attempting to rescue hiker who got lost in the Holly Shelter Game Land

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews are attempting to rescue a hiker from the Holly Shelter Game Land after he became lost yesterday.
According to Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the hiker called 911 on Monday and said he had been lost in the game land since Sunday.
Rowell said the hiker has been located in the Hwy. 17 side of the game land and officials were attempting to extract him by helicopter as of 1 p.m. Monday.
